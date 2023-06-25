Duran went 2-for-5 with one run scored and three steals in Saturday's loss against the White Sox.

After going 0-for-9 with five strikeouts across his previous two games, Duran turned in a massive outing Saturday. He set a season high in swipes, taking second base three different times on as many pitchers. His single run scored came in the top of the ninth, where he reached on an infield single, stole second and then advanced to third on a wild pitch before being driven in by Justin Turner to tie the game. Though Duran has lost playing time since Adam Duvall returned from the injured list, he remains a solid fantasy option when in the lineup, slashing .289/.346/.443 with 21 doubles and 14 stolen bases through 194 at-bats.