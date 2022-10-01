Duran was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.
Duran was called up by the Red Sox on Friday, and he went 1-for-4 during the series opener in Toronto. However, he'll head back to the minors as part of a move after Kaleb Ort was reinstated from the restricted list.
