Duran remains on the bench for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Duran emerged as Boston's everyday center fielder in the absence of Adam Duvall (wrist) and settled in well, with his .278/.335/.432 slash line representing a significant improvement on the .219/.269/.354 line he managed in his first two partial MLB campaigns. His performance had been tailing off recently, however, as he hit just .148/.200/.197 over his last 17 games. That slump may have condemned him to a true bench role role, as Duvall has gotten the start in center field in both games since his return from the 60-day injured list Friday even though both contests have been against right-handed pitchers.