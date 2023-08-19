Duran batted seventh and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 8-3 win over the Yankees.

Duran has hit the skids of late, going 3-for-32 (.094) over the last 12 games. The slump appears to have cost him the leadoff role against right-handers, as Alex Verdugo led off for the third consecutive game against a righty starter. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that he's spoken with Duran, who recently posted two Instagram stories that seemed to reference recurring struggles. One of those stories was captioned "falling back into that place I fought so hard to get out of." Duran had looked like a different hitter in 2023 and rebounded every time he hit a slump, and he'll have to fight out of one once again.