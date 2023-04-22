Duran went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 5-3 win over Milwaukee.

Duran trotted home on an Alex Verdugo home run in the third inning then knocked in the game-winning run with an infield single in the sixth. He's hit safely in all five games since being called up from Triple-A Worcester, going 7-for-17 with two walks, four doubles, six RBI, one stolen base and two runs. He told Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic the biggest difference from last season, when he batted .221, to this season is his mental approach. Duran admitted to letting any mistakes, no matter big or small, fester and the pressure compounded on him. A five-game sample size is far too little, but Duran is showing promising signs that 2023 will be a different year.