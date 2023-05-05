Duran went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Thursday's 11-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Duran has five multi-hit efforts in his last nine games. He's also up to four steals this season after a 10-game drought on the basepaths. The outfielder has made the most of limited playing time this season, slashing .417/.456/.683 with two home runs, 13 RBI, 11 runs scored and 10 doubles over 68 plate appearances. Duran is seeing a strong-side platoon role in center field with Adam Duvall (wrist) out.