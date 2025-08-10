Garcia slugged his 19th home run of the season for Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

Garcia, who's belted 16 of his 19 homers at Triple-A, has handled the transition to highest minor-league level without issue. He compiled a .748 OPS at Double-A Portland before posting a .951 OPS at Worcester. Garcia originally gained notoriety for his nickname -- "The Password" -- and is now getting recognition as a legitimate power prospect. He's hit seven home runs and drove in 23 runs with a 1.167 OPS over the last 15 games for the WooSox. Garcia leads the organization's affiliates in homers (19), RBI (66) and wRC+ (136).