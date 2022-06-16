Taylor (back) is scheduled to throw one more live batting practice before being sent out on a rehab assignment, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Taylor threw his first live BP session prior to Wednesday's game and came through it fine. He's may be a couple of weeks away from making his season debut.
