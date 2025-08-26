default-cbs-image
The Red Sox will recall Moran from Triple-A Worcester prior to Tuesday's contest in Baltimore, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

He'll take the roster spot vacated by Richard Fitts (biceps). Moran has made a couple relief appearances with the Red Sox this season, allowing three runs with a 5:3 K:BB over four innings. The lefty has often been used for multiple innings during his outings in the majors and minors this season, so he'll offer the bullpen some length.

