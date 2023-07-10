The Red Sox have selected Teel with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

The best college catcher in the class, Teel has an athletic, 6-foot-1, 190-pound frame and runs well for the position. His fringe-average power is his worst tool. He hit 15 home runs in 112 games during his first two years at Virginia before hitting 13 homers in 65 games as a junior. He really upped his performance across the board in his final year as a Cavalier, slashing .407/.475/.655 with a 12.1 percent strikeout rate and five steals. Teel is an aggressive hitter coming off by far his best year at the plate, so it will be interesting to see how his approach translates against pro pitching with a wood bat, especially after he was dreadful (.443 OPS, 27.6 K%) in a tiny sample in the Cape Cod League in 2022. Defensively, he has a plus arm and is trending up as a receiver. He also has experience as an outfielder.