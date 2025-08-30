Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: On throwing program
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendriks (hip) has progressed out to 105 feet on his throwing program and expects to increase his distance to 120 feet Saturday, MLB.com reports.
Hendriks is hoping to throw off a mound next week and is aiming to return before the end of the regular season or for the postseason.
