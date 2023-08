Boston recalled Urias from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Urias was acquired from the Brewers at Tuesday's trade deadline and will look to start fresh with the Red Sox in what has been an injury-stunted 2023 campaign. When healthy this season, the 26-year-old former top prospect has slashed just .145/.299/.236 with one home run in 20 major-league games. Christian Arroyo was designated for assignment Friday in a corresponding move.