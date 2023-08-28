Urias will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Astros, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Urias will get his third straight start, this time manning second base after filling in for Rafael Devers (wrist) in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Dodgers. Though Devers is back in the lineup Monday, Urias looks like he could operate as the Red Sox's primary option at the keystone in the short term after Pablo Reyes (elbow) was moved to the 10-day injured list. Since being acquired from the Brewers on Aug. 1 and joining Boston a few days later, Urias is slashing .213/.339/.383 with two home runs, 11 RBI and seven runs through his first 16 games with the Red Sox.