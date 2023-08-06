Urias will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

He'll pick up a third straight start at the keystone after going 3-for-7 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run in his first two games with Boston since being added to the 26-man active roster after he was acquired from the Brewers on Tuesday. Considering that the second-base spot has been a revolving door all season for Boston, manager Alex Cora may be content to give Urias a trial as the everyday option at the keystone, at least while Urias is putting together quality plate appearances.