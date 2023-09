Urias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Urias is on the bench for a second straight game and looks as though he may not be handed an everyday role at the keystone while the Red Sox await Pablo Reyes' (elbow) return from the 10-day injured list. Enmanuel Valdez will pick up another start at second base after going 1-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 9-5 win.