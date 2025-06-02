Mayer is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
Mayer has taken over as the Red Sox' everyday third baseman since Alex Bregman (quad) was injured, but he will be given some rest for Monday's series opener. Abraham Toro is at the hot corner Monday.
