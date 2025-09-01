The Red Sox transferred Mayer (wrist) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Mayer is out for the season after undergoing a right wrist arthroscopy last month, so his move to the 60-day injured list is merely a formality. The transaction clears room on the 40-man roster for catcher Ali Sanchez, whom the Red Sox acquired in a trade with the Mets on Sunday.