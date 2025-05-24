Mayer is expected to be called up by the Red Sox on Saturday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Mayer was left off Triple-A Worcester's lineup against Durham on Saturday and was seen getting congratulations from his teammates in clubhouse, per Katie Morrison-O'Day of MassLive.com. Mayer has spent most of his time at shortstop in Triple-A this season, though he's played 10 games at second base and four at the hot corner, and that infield versatility should give him a chance at regular playing time with Alex Bregman (quadriceps) facing a stint on the injured list. Per the official Red Sox broadcast, Mayer could be available for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles. The 22-year-old prospect is slashing .265/.342/.465 with two steals, 31 runs scored, nine home runs and 43 RBI in 193 plate appearances in Triple-A this season.