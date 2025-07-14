The Red Sox have selected White with the 118th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

White played shortstop at Arizona, but he'll likely slide to second base eventually in pro ball. He slashed .327/.412/.689 with 20 home runs and a 21.5 percent strikeout rate as a junior after striking out at a 30.5 percent clip as a sophomore. White has significant power potential but will likely end up with a below-average hit tool.