Red Sox's Matthew Gorst: Promoted to Triple-A
Gorst was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Gorst, who turns 24 later this month, has been a gem out of the bullpen, first at High-A Salem, then Double-A Portland. The right-hander and former closer for Georgia Tech hasn't allowed an earned run since May 13 and sports a 0.89 ERA over 50.2 innings this season. Red Sox vice president for pitching development Brian Bannister described his repertoire as mostly cutter/slider with a high spin rate. "He really has some funk to him," Bannister added. "He's got a nice, little rhythm to his delivery. And then everything he throws breaks. There's nothing that's straight. And so he gives you a different look. And I think he's taken a big step forward this year and utilizing that mix and really attacking guys." Gorst made his debut for the PawSox on Tuesday, hurling two scoreless frames.
