Red Sox's Mickey Gasper: Summoned to majors

The Red Sox recalled Gasper from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Gasper will be back with the Red Sox for the first time since late June, joining the active roster as a replacement for the injured Masataka Yoshida (hamstring). Adley Rutschman will occupy Yoshida's usual spot at designated hitter in Sunday's series finale in Pittsburgh, but Gasper could get some looks in that spot in the lineup while Yoshida is likely out until at least the start of September. During his time in the majors this season, Gasper has slashed .243/.305/.308 with no home runs or stolen bases, 11 runs and seven RBI across 119 plate appearances.