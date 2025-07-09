Red Sox's Nate Eaton: Heading to Worcester
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox are expected to option Eaton to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
With Masataka Yoshida (shoulder) due to return from the injured list Wednesday, Eaton will end up as the man left without a place on the active roster. The 28-year-old is 6-for-24 in the majors this year with one RBI, five runs scored and three steals through 14 games, and his defensive versatility gives him a better chance to return to the Red Sox later in the year.
