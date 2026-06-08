Red Sox's Nate Eaton: Set to join Boston

The Red Sox are expected to recall Eaton from Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Eaton is with the team in Tampa Bay ahead of the Red Sox's three-game set versus the Rays. The 29-year-old utility man appeared in 41 games with Boston last season and showed well at the plate, slashing .296/.348/.383 with one home run, four RBI, 16 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a 6:19 BB:K across 90 plate appearances. Though he was previously up with the Red Sox for a brief time in late April, he didn't see any action before being optioned back to Worcester, where he's produced a .798 OPS over 205 plate appearances on the season. Eaton will provide the Red Sox with some added versatility off the bench and could end up seeing regular starts versus left-handed pitching.