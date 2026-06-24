Red Sox's Nate Eaton: Sets tone atop lineup

Eaton went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs, two RBI, a walk and a stolen base against Colorado in a 5-2 win Tuesday.

Eaton picked up a start in left field with Jarren Duran getting a turn at DH. Manager Chad Tracy decided to put Eaton in the leadoff spot for the first time, and that worked out very well, as the 30-year-old reached base four times. Eaton came into Tuesday having gotten on base just three times over 10 plate appearances, so there probably weren't many who foresaw this big performance coming. Eaton has started three of Boston's past four games, and his effort Tuesday could prompt Tracy to continue including him in the lineup.