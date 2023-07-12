Yorke is slashing .275/.361/.453 with nine home runs, six steals and a 25 percent strikeout rate in 69 games with Double-A Portland.

He has been 22 percent better than league average as one of the younger hitters at Double-A. Yorke, who won't turn 22 until Opening Day of next year, has played exclusively at second base for the Sea Dogs aside from 10 starts at designated hitter. He isn't expected to add much defensive value, so Yorke needs to sustain a high level of offensive production as he inches closer to the big leagues.