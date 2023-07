Gudino will serve as the 27th man for Saturday night's game against the Mets.

The two teams aren't technically playing a doubleheader, but they'll get an extra man for the evening contest after completing a suspended game earlier in the day. If Gudino gets the chance to make his big-league debut Saturday, it will almost certainly come in a low-leverage relief role. In 52 innings as a swingman for Triple-A Worcester this season, he owns a 5.54 ERA and 30:27 K:BB.