Reyes went 1-for-2 as a pinch hitter and second baseman in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Mariners.

Reyes pinch hit for second baseman Enmanuel Valdez against a left-hander in the seventh inning and ripped a sinker down and away to right field for a single. That put a pair of runners on base for Bobby Dalbec, who struck out to end the inning. It marked the second straight game Reyes pinch hit for Valdez against a lefty and went on to finish the game at second. While Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) is sidelined, it looks like a strict platoon at second, where Valdez starts against righties and Reyes against lefties. The Red Sox face righty Logan Gilbert on Saturday.