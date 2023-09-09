Reyes (elbow) started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a run scored for Triple-A Worcester on Friday.
Reyes began a rehab assignment with the WooSox. He played five innings in the field and was removed after getting a third plate appearance in the top of the sixth. Reyes could rejoin the Red Sox before the team's current homestand ends Sept. 14.
More News
-
Red Sox's Pablo Reyes: Lands on injured list•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Reyes: Starting Sunday after all•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Reyes: Out Sunday with elbow injury•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Reyes: Exits with elbow injury•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Reyes: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Reyes: Collects three hits, stolen base•