Reyes (abdomen) will remain on his rehab assignment with Double-A Portland through the weekend, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The expectation had seemed to be that Reyes would be activated for the start of the second half, but the Red Sox have opted to give him a few more rehab games. Presumably, he'll be back early next week. Reyes is working his way back from an abdominal strain, and he figures to rejoin the shortstop mix upon his return.