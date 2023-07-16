Reyes (abdomen) is expected to play shortstop for Double-A Portland on Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Reyes has appeared in six games during a rehab assignment and is 8-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI for the Sea Dogs. He's seen time at second base, designated and center field prior to an expected start at shortstop Sunday. Following Sunday's game, Boston manager Alex Cora said the organization will reassess the roster. Reyes is out of options and can't be assigned directly to the minors. If they want to add him to the major league roster, Cora must decide which currently rostered player would be cut. The candidates appear to be Christian Arroyo or Enrique Hernandez.