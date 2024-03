Reyes started at third base and went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to Seattle.

Reyes started in place of Rafael Devers (shoulder), who is expected to return Sunday after missing two games. Bobby Dalbec filled in at the hot corner Friday. Reyes has appeared in all three games thus far and is the likely starter at second base when a left-hander is on the mound. That should be the case until Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) is ready to return.