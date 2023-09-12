Reyes (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at second base while hitting seventh in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

We already knew Reyes was going to be activated midway through Tuesday's twin bill. He missed a little over two weeks with left elbow inflammation. Prior to the injury, Reyes had been playing pretty regularly, logging a .303/.340/.408 slash line, two home runs and five steals in 51 games.