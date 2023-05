Reyes started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 and was caught stealing in Monday's 10-1 loss to Seattle.

Reyes spelled Enrique Hernandez (hamstring) for a second consecutive game after making his Boston debut at second base Saturday. He also finished out the game on the mound, which included 13 eephus pitches (a low of 34.4 mph) among his 21 offerings. He's hit in all three starts, going 5-for-10 with a walk and a double. Red Sox manager Alex Cora is hopeful Hernandez could return Tuesday.