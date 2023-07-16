Reyes (abdomen) is expected to play shortstop in a rehab game Sunday for Double-A Portland, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Reyes has appeared in six games during a rehab assignment and is 8-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI for Portland. He's seen time at second base, designated and center field prior to his expected start at shortstop Sunday. Following Sunday's game, Boston manager Alex Cora said the organization will reassess the roster. Reyes is out of minor-league options and can't be assigned directly to Triple-A or Double-A, so if the Red Sox want to add him to the major-league roster, Cora must decide which player would be cut. The main candidates for a demotion would appear to be fellow infielders Christian Arroyo and Enrique Hernandez.