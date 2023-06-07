Reyes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Though manager Alex Cora suggested Monday that Enrique Hernandez could be moved off shortstop on a more frequent basis, Hernandez will end up manning the position for a second straight day Wednesday. Had the Red Sox elected to commit to a change, Reyes likely would have benefited the most in the short term, but he instead looks as though he'll remain in a utility role for the time being.