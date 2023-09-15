Reyes is not in the lineup Friday versus the Blue Jays.
Luis Urias will start at second base and bat ninth against the Jays and right-hander Jose Berrios. Reyes has gone 1-for-6 with two walks and two strikeouts since returning Tuesday from a two-week absence to heal a bout of elbow inflammation.
