Reyes (abdomen) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Reyes will head to the injured list after he was set to miss Friday's contest following an early departure Thursday with what is now understood to have been due to an abdominal strain. David Hamilton is starting at shortstop Friday and he could split time with Enrique Hernandez while Reyes is on the shelf.