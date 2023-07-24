Reyes (abdomen) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Reyes will make his return to Boston's roster after missing just over a month with an abdominal injury. The 29-year-old appeared in 11 games during his minor-league rehab assignment, going 11-for-41 with three homers, seven RBI, eight runs scored and three stolen bases during those contests. It's unclear what role Reyes will have with the Red Sox, but relievers Justin Garza and Brandon Walter were both optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Monday.