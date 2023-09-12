Reyes (elbow) is expected to be activated from the injured list prior to the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Reyes had been slated to return Monday before that game got rained out. He will not be activate for the makeup game Tuesday afternoon, but it appears he'll be added prior to the nightcap. Reyes has been out since late August with left elbow inflammation and could see some starts at second base down the stretch.