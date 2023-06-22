Reyes (abdomen) is starting at second base and hitting ninth Thursday against the Twins.

He was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with abdominal soreness, but still appeared off the bench each of the last two days. Reyes will be jockeying with prospect David Hamilton and veteran Christian Arroyo for playing time in the middle infield. He is hitting .344 with seven runs, five RBI and one steal in 32 at-bats this month.