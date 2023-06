Reyes started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Colorado.

Reyes made a second straight start at shortstop as part of manager Alex Cora's overhaul of the infield. He became the team's primary shortstop over Enrique Hernandez, whose 14 errors leads MLB. Cora added that Reyes is not viewed as an everyday player, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, and will be replaced once Yu Chang (wrist) is ready to come off the injured list.