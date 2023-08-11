Reyes batted leadoff and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Royals.

It was an odd move to have Reyes, who had not batted higher than sixth in the order before Thursday, atop the order. In a related move, manager Alex Cora dropped Jarren Duran from leadoff to seventh. As Cora explained to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com, the moves were adjustments to the Royals using a left-handed opener, Austin Cox, with righty Alex Marsh scheduled for bulk innings. Reyes entered the game 11-for-24 (.458) against lefties. Duran typically sits against southpaw starters, but due to Kansas City's plan to use a righty in a bulk role, Cora wanted him to get at-bats Thursday.