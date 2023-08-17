Boston manager Alex Cora said Reyes will serve as the backup first baseman while Justin Turner plays through a bone bruise on his left heel, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Turner is limited to designated hitter duty for the time being, so Cora said Reyes will play first base whenever Triston Casas sits. Reyes has never played first base in the majors, but he's had a reliable bat of late, which the manager could use if needed. Reyes, who popped a two-run home run Wednesday, is batting .394 (13-for-33) with two home runs, three doubles, six RBI and seven runs scored over the last nine games.