The Red Sox announced Leyer as their starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Braves, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Though he'll be throwing the first pitch of the game, Leyer will presumably be limited to an inning or two before giving way to Mike Kickham, who is expected to serve as Boston's primary pitcher out of the bullpen. Leyer made his big-league debut in Monday's series opener, working one inning in relief and giving up a run on two hits and a walk.