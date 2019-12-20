Red Sox's Robinson Leyer: Gets camp invite from Boston
Leyer signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Friday.
Leyer receives an invitation to big-league camp as part of the deal. The 26-year-old isn't likely to convert that invitation into an Opening Day roster spot, as he's only thrown 19.2 innings at the Triple-A level, posting a 4.58 ERA for Tacoma last season.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Tracker: Kluber, Bumgarner concerns?
From the Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole signings to the Nomar Mazara trade to Didi Gregorius'...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...
-
Trade: Kluber a question mark for 2020
Corey Kluber has long been an elite arm in Fantasy before he was injured, but what can we expect...