Gonzalez was removed from Tuesday's game against the Athletics with an apparent injury, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

It's unclear what kind of injury Gonzalez is dealing with that forced him to leave Tuesday's game in the second inning, but the Red Sox should provide some clarity in the near future. The 29-year-old had already had a productive evening before being pulled, going 2-for-2 with a solo homer and an RBI double. Although he started at first base Tuesday, additional absences for Gonzalez would likely result in increased playing time at second for Nick Sogard and David Hamilton.