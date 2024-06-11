Gonzalez (hamstring) won't start his rehab assignment Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Gonzalez was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Worcester, but he's still in Boston as the Red Sox start a three-game homestand against the Phillies on Tuesday night. At this point, it's unclear when Gonzalez will head to Worcester, but he'll likely require a brief minor-league stint as part of his rehab from a strained left hamstring.
