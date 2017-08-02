Leon (knee) is available off the bench Wednesday, and is on the verge of returning to the lineup to spell Christian Vazquez within the next couple days, Jason Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald reports.

Leon hasn't played since Saturday while recovering from a swollen right knee. Although Vazquez typically nabs most of the starts, Leon has been in the lineup more recently since the All-Star break. The 28-year-old will likely be back behind the plate before the weekend begins.