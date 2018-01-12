Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Avoids arbitration
Leon agreed to a one-year, $1.95 million deal with the Red Sox on Friday to avoid arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
This was the second offseason of arbitration eligibility for Leon, who will receive a $650,000 bump in salary from last year. In 2017, the catcher hit just .225/.290/.354 with seven home runs and 39 RBI in 85 games after having a breakout campaign the previous season. He will serve in a reserve role behind Christian Vazquez during this upcoming season, but his ability to hit from either side of the plate will keep him relevant within Boston's lineup.
