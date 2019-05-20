Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Back from paternity leave
Leon was reinstated from the paternity list as expected Monday.
Leon should return to his backup catcher role after missing the Red Sox's weekend series against Houston. Oscar Hernandez was optioned in a corresponding move.
